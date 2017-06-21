Careless smoking cause of Henderson fire that left 31 displaced

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

Careless smoking is being blamed for a fire at a Henderson apartment complex that displaced at least 31 people on Tuesday.

The fire began about 6:30 p.m. within one unit at 800 N. Major Ave., near the Burkholder Boulevard intersection, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

No one was injured. Though the flames were confined to one second-story unit, smoke from the fire damaged eight other apartments.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping those residents who were displaced.

Damage was estimated at $150,000, according to a news release from the city of Henderson.

