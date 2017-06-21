ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Careless smoking cause of Henderson fire that left 31 displaced

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2017 - 11:49 pm

Careless smoking is being blamed for a fire at a Henderson apartment complex that displaced at least 31 people on Tuesday.

The fire began about 6:30 p.m. within one unit at 800 N. Major Ave., near the Burkholder Boulevard intersection, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

No one was injured. Though the flames were confined to one second-story unit, smoke from the fire damaged eight other apartments.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping those residents who were displaced.

Damage was estimated at $150,000, according to a news release from the city of Henderson.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

