Central Henderson power outage of 1.9K reduced to 425

About 1,900 NV Energy customers lost electricity service in Henderson on Saturday afternoon.

About 425 NV Energy customers remain without power in central Henderson as of 5:30 p.m. after 1,900 lost electricity on Saturday afternoon.

The outage affecting 1,935 users was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. was centered on Green Valley Parkway south of East Sunset Road.

The cause was listed on the NV Energy outage website as under investigation. Restoration was expected by 6 p.m.

