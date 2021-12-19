47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Henderson

Central Henderson power outage of 1.9K reduced to 425

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2021 - 5:56 pm
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 20 ...
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

About 425 NV Energy customers remain without power in central Henderson as of 5:30 p.m. after 1,900 lost electricity on Saturday afternoon.

The outage affecting 1,935 users was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. was centered on Green Valley Parkway south of East Sunset Road.

The cause was listed on the NV Energy outage website as under investigation. Restoration was expected by 6 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
2
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
3
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
4
Badlands settlement talks do not appear to be going well
Badlands settlement talks do not appear to be going well
5
Suspect in casino shooting tried to cash bad check, police say
Suspect in casino shooting tried to cash bad check, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST