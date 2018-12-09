Children, adults take in wonders during Henderson’s WinterFest

Henderson residents flocked to the annual WinterFest celebration Saturday in the city’s historic Water Street District.
The holiday event, which began Friday evening with the annual tree-lighting ceremony, offered plenty to see and do at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 Water St. The festival offered opportunities to visit a gift and craft fair, mail a letter to Santa, decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus’ bakery and build a toy in Santa’s workshop. It also offered a gingerbread house contest, entertainment and food vendors.
A highlight of Saturday’s events was the 5 p.m. WinterFest Evening Light Parade, which featured more than 60 entries reflecting a “North Pole Adventures” theme.