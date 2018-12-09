Children, adults take in wonders during Henderson’s WinterFest

Henderson residents flocked to the annual WinterFest celebration Saturday in the city’s historic Water Street District.

People pet a pony during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Matt Feltz and his daughter Kaylin, 7, of Henderson, attend the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Paxton Wright, left, 6, and his brother Thomas, 7, of Henderson, visit Santa Claus during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Christmas tree during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chie Shoji, right, with her son Kento, 4, make a hat during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tony Melendez, from left, helps Ruuku Johnson, 9, his friend Kento Shoji, 4, with his mother Chie Shoji, during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sandra Arzola of Las Vegas watches her son Adrian, 2, ride a pony during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Green Valley's Madrigal singers Spencer Lewis, 18, left, and Brendan Stephens, 15, perform during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Green Valley's Madrigal singers from left Spencer Lewis, 18, Brendan Stephens, 15, Kayleigh Fick, 15, and Tristan Frayer, 16, perform during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Green Valley's Madrigal singers perform during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The holiday event, which began Friday evening with the annual tree-lighting ceremony, offered plenty to see and do at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 Water St. The festival offered opportunities to visit a gift and craft fair, mail a letter to Santa, decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus’ bakery and build a toy in Santa’s workshop. It also offered a gingerbread house contest, entertainment and food vendors.

A highlight of Saturday’s events was the 5 p.m. WinterFest Evening Light Parade, which featured more than 60 entries reflecting a “North Pole Adventures” theme.