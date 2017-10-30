ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Chile Caliente Tacos in Henderson specializes in ceviche

By Diego Mendoza-Moyers / View
October 30, 2017 - 12:47 pm
 

For those looking for Mexican food with a seafood flare, Chile Caliente Tacos Y Mariscos can accommodate.

The restaurant, in a shopping center off of East Russell Road, near North Stephanie Street, specializes in ceviche, a dish made from raw fish, lime, onion, cilantro and spices.

The restaurant offers molcajetes, bowls with grilled chicken and steak and chorizo, along with nopal, a cactus leaf, for $20. Bowls with shrimp, octopus, or a filet of fish and the nopal are $23. Classic Mexican dishes such as burritos and tacos go for $7-$9.

Menudo, a stew made with beef tripe and red chile broth and typically served for breakfast on weekends, is $12.

Contact Diego Mendoza-Moyers at dmendozamoyers@reviewjournal.comor call 702-383-0496. Follow @dmendozamoyers on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like