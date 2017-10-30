Chile Caliente Tacos in Henderson specializes in ceviche

The restaurant offers molcajetes, bowls with grilled chicken and steak and chorizo, along with nopal, a cactus leaf, for $20. Bowls with shrimp, octopus, or a filet of fish and the nopal are $23. Classic Mexican dishes such as burritos and tacos go for $7-$9.

A plate of tacos al pastor served alongside rice and beans at Chile Caliente on Oct. 27. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

The dining room and front counter at Chile Caliente on Oct. 27. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

The front of Chile Caliente on Oct. 27. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

For those looking for Mexican food with a seafood flare, Chile Caliente Tacos Y Mariscos can accommodate.

The restaurant, in a shopping center off of East Russell Road, near North Stephanie Street, specializes in ceviche, a dish made from raw fish, lime, onion, cilantro and spices.

The restaurant offers molcajetes, bowls with grilled chicken and steak and chorizo, along with nopal, a cactus leaf, for $20. Bowls with shrimp, octopus, or a filet of fish and the nopal are $23. Classic Mexican dishes such as burritos and tacos go for $7-$9.

Menudo, a stew made with beef tripe and red chile broth and typically served for breakfast on weekends, is $12.

