City of Henderson buys 10-acre parcel near Raiders practice site

The City Council approves purchase of the property, located across from the M Resort at the northwest corner of St. Rose Parkway and Bowes Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, for more than $4.1 million.

A 55-acre lot photographed on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Henderson. The Raiders are set to build their new practice facility next to the Henderson Executive Airport. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A rendering of the Raiders future headquarters facility in Henderson. (Raiders)

The Henderson City Council last week unanimously approved the purchase of 10 acres of federal land near the Raiders’ future headquarters.

The 10-acre plot, across from the M Resort at the northwest corner of St. Rose Parkway and Bowes Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, comes with a price tag of more than $4.1 million.

“Since that parcel is on the gateway into Henderson, on a pretty prominent corner there, we wanted to be able to control the development that goes on that property,” said Brian Podmenik, senior real property agent for the city.

Henderson requested a noncompetitive sale of the plot from the Bureau of Land Management in November 2015 and received an offer to purchase the land last month. The council approved the sale Tuesday.

The Raiders acquired a 55-acre plot from the city last year for about $6 million — half of its appraised value.

“It was fortunate that we had the right size property at the right time to attract this project, which will create significant economic impact in our city and in our region,” Barbra Coffee, director of economic development and tourism, said in a September email.

Henderson, however, will pay the federal government full price for the nearby parcel.

The city said it has not thought far enough ahead to determine if it will sell off the land at a discounted rate. Podmenik said officials do not have a developer in mind for the 10-acre parcel.

When the city does sell the land, Podmenik said, the developer will have to meet certain conditions dictated by Henderson officials.

