City survey says most Henderson residents like arena

Survey results released by the city of Henderson show most residents think an arena would be good for the city. The survey questioned nearly 400 people.

Lois Anderson speaks with city officials at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

About 70 percent of Henderson residents said in a survey they think a 6,000-seat minor league hockey arena would be good for the city, according to results released Thursday.

The proposed arena is slated to replace the Henderson Pavilion, located near Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways.

Responses to the survey — which was released by the city — were recorded through the web and by phone. It was conducted by Discovery Nevada, a partnership between Applied Analysis and Discovery Research Group. Nearly 400 residents of the state’s second-largest city were surveyed during March and April.

According to the survey’s results:

— 71 percent of residents think the project would be good for Henderson.

— 71 percent of residents think a minor league hockey team will be good for the city.

— 69 percent of residents either “strongly support” or “somewhat support” redeveloping the Henderson Pavilion into an arena.

Of those surveyed, 11 percent thought the project would have a negative effect on their home value. Respondents from the 89012 ZIP code, where the arena would be located, made up 12.5 percent of those surveyed. And 15 percent of those surveyed were not homeowners.

The survey referred to the hockey arena as an “entertainment venue.” The proposed arena would be home to the future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Results from the survey come after a group of Henderson residents publicly expressed frustration with the project, which was announced during the State of the City Address in February.

Some have taken issue with the prospect of increased traffic and changing the neighborhood. After the coronavirus outbreak swept through Nevada, residents turned their concern to the fiscal impact of taking on the project.

One of those against the project, John Dalrymple, spokesman of a group that calls itself the Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government, said he received a call for the survey, which he claimed asked leading questions.

“It was entirely and thoroughly skewed to generate the answers they were looking for,” he said.

In a statement, Assistant City Manager Robert Herr said the project would take advantage of low interest rates, create jobs and generate investment in the area. He said the footprint of the building would be similar in size to the existing pavilion.

“We are committed to a design that would be compatible with the area that includes more onsite parking, traffic improvements, outdoor enhancements and the addition of onsite amenities,” Herr said. “There has never been a better time for the city to invest in its community to help expedite Henderson’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Earlier this month, the city authorized the issuance of $60 million in general obligation bonds, paving the way for a funding agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights for the arena. Mayor Debra March has said city would contribute up to $40 million, but the city has since called that figure premature. Officials have not announced exactly how much the city would contribute to the arena project.

Officials say the arena would be home to a variety of year-round events, with hockey being one.

“The (Vegas Golden Knights) organization would be making a significant matching investment commitment that would help to create a first-class venue not just for hockey, but scores of other events for the benefit of the entire community,” City Manager Richard Derrick said in a statement.

More information can be found on the project’s website.

