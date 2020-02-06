Clark County surplus auction Feb. 29 near Dog Fancier’s Park

The auctions — which typically draw an average of 1,800 bidders — are held three times a year. The first one of 2020 is Feb. 29.

Clark County’s first government surplus auction of the year is slated for late February.

The event is at 8 a.m. Feb. 29 at 4320 Stephanie St., off Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park.

The auction will feature “items used or acquired by area police and government agencies including cars, trucks, computers, office equipment, electronics and other lost and found items from McCarran International Airport,” the county said in a Feb. 5 statement.

The county contracts with TNT Auction, which manages the sale. Items for sale are listed at tntauction.com.

A preregistration conference period is set for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26-28. Anyone who plans to participate in the live auction must register at the TNT Auction trailer at the auction grounds.

To register as a bidder, participants must present valid identification. There’s no cost to register.

Clark County’s surplus auctions — which typically draw an average of 1,800 bidders — are held three times a year. Last year, the auctions brought in $5.8 million for participating government agencies, the county said. Of that, $3.2 million went to Clark County agencies.

Future 2020 auctions are May 16 and Nov. 21.

For more information about the auction process, visit ClarkCountyNV.gov.