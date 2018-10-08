Classes canceled at Green Valley High after water line breaks

A water line break this weekend at Green Valley High School caused school officials to cancel classes on Monday.

The break has left the Henderson school at 460 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd. without functioning restrooms or fire prevention systems, school principal Kent Roberts said in a statement from Clark County School District.

All classes and practices are canceled for Monday, although scheduled games happening at other sites will proceed as normal, Roberts said.

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and appreciate your patience as we do so,” Roberts said.

The principal said he would send another message Monday afternoon providing on update on whether classes or activities will resume at the school on Tuesday.

