Commission finds no basis for ethics complaint against Henderson mayor

A state ethics board dismissed a complaint filed last month against Henderson Mayor Debra March, according to a document obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Henderson Mayor Debra March, right, talks during a Feb. 20 meeting. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The complaint, filed with the Nevada Commission on Ethics, accused March of feeding a false story to the Review-Journal that was intended to discredit the Friends of Henderson Police Department charity and oust two police executives.

Former president of the charity Jeff Crampton alleged that March believed the foundation was a competitor to an organization she supports, the Henderson Community Foundation, leading her to tell a reporter that the city was investigating Crampton’s group.

March denied the allegations in a statement last month, accusing Crampton of recycling claims from a now-dismissed lawsuit filed by former police chief Patrick Moers.

A document dated Jan. 22 states that no evidence was submitted to the ethics board showing March or the Henderson Community Foundation benefited from her comments.

