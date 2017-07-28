ad-fullscreen
Construction begins Monday on Henderson storm drain project

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 6:39 pm
 

Construction starts Monday on a lengthy $14.4 million project that calls for building a storm drain beneath Appaloosa Road and upgrading more than a mile of Center Street, Henderson city officials said.

Crews will replace concrete pavement and install storm drain conduits, street light, gutters, curbs and sidewalks by June 2018 along Center Street between Burkholder Boulevard and Lake Mead Parkway, said Kim Becker, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson.

Additionally, a storm drain, curbs, gutters and new pavement will be added at Appaloosa Road between Wagonwheel Drive and Rawhide Drive, Becker said. Work is expected to wrap up by October.

The project is funded by the Regional Flood Control District, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s fuel revenue indexing, and the city’s Department of Utility Services.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
