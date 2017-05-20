ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Coroner identifies body found in Henderson neighborhood

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2017 - 6:25 pm
 

The body of a man found by utility workers Tuesday morning in a residential Henderson neighborhood has been identified.

He was 34-year-old Carl Lalumondiere Jr., the Clark County coroner said.

Lalumondiere was found about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in a desert area between the 215 Beltway and the Heatherstone community near Wigwam Parkway. He was found when workers from a utility company were doing a pipe line inspection, Henderson police officer Rod Pena said.

Lalumondiere’s official cause and manner of death have not yet been released by the county coroner.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
