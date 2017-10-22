Coroner identifies man found dead in Henderson desert area

The body of a man found in an area of open desert in Henderson in late September has been identified.

A body was found in a desert area in Henderson about two miles south of the intersection of East Horizon Ridge Parkway and Ray Boulevard, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Google Street View)

He was 51-year-old Robert Wade Williams, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Williams was found Sept. 29 about 2 miles south of the intersection of East Horizon Ridge Parkway and Ray Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. It took search and rescue personnel with the Metropolitan Police Department about four hours to recover Williams’ body because of the desert terrain.

It’s unclear whether his death is being investigated as a homicide. Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said another agency was leading the investigation, but it wasn’t immediately clear whose jurisdiction the case falls under.

The Bureau of Land Management owns the desert area where Williams was found.

“It looks like we were just assisting with the recovery,” Hadfield said on Sept. 29.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.