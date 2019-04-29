Coroner IDs girl who was fatally mauled by dog in Henderson

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The child who died Saturday after being attacked by a Rottweiler has been identified as a 1-year-old girl from Ely.

Kyna Marie Pamela Deshane died at Henderson Hospital of multiple injuries due to a mauling, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death has been ruled an accident.

The mauling was reported about 7:50 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Appian Way, near Horizon Drive and Interstate 11. When officers arrived, they found Kyna suffering from the injuries, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The 4-year-old Rottweiler, which was owned by a family friend, was euthanized at the owner’s request, police have said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.