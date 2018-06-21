Coroner IDs man killed in crash with heavy equipment in Henderson

Sven Waclawski, 48, was killed on June 13 after the car he was driving crashed into a hydraulic excavator at a Southwest Gas pressure limiting station, 917 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, according to Las Vegas police.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed in a fiery crash in Henderson last week.

Sven Waclawski, 48, was killed on June 13 after the car he was driving crashed into a hydraulic excavator at a Southwest Gas pressure limiting station, 917 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, near Kind Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

The car burst into flames after the crash, police said. Henderson fire officials found Waclawski’s body inside the car.

