ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 10:09 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision Sunday.

He was Marcello Giovanni Gennuso of Henderson, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, the Henderson Police Department said.

Initial information from the scene revealed that the driver of a 2017 Honda CR-V failed to yield the right of way to the 1994 Honda motorcycle, police said.

Gennuso was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled an accident.

A fundraiser website created by his uncle described him as goofy with a love for his motorcycle.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like