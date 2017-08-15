Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision on Sunday as Marcello Giovanni Gennuso of Henderson.

Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street in Henderson (Google Street View)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision Sunday.

He was Marcello Giovanni Gennuso of Henderson, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, the Henderson Police Department said.

Initial information from the scene revealed that the driver of a 2017 Honda CR-V failed to yield the right of way to the 1994 Honda motorcycle, police said.

Gennuso was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled an accident.

A fundraiser website created by his uncle described him as goofy with a love for his motorcycle.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.