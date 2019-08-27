Coroner IDs pair killed in Henderson apartment fire

The two individuals killed in a Henderson apartment fire on Saturday have been identified as 69-year-old Linda Bolden and 43-year-old Jessie Bolden.

The two people killed Saturday in a Henderson apartment fire have been identified.

They were Linda Bolden, 69, and Jessie Bolden, 43, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Neighbors previously told the Review-Journal that a mother and two adult sons lived in the apartment, but the relationship could not be confirmed by the coroner’s office Tuesday.

The Boldens were killed after their building at The Bristol at Sunset apartments near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road caught fire early Saturday. Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Saturday that “heavy smoke and fire” damaged multiple units in a two-story building, where emergency crews responded around 1:20 a.m.

Another man, whom neighbors said was the other adult son, was taken to University Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation. Three dogs also died in the fire.

The coroner still is investigating the Boldens’ cause of death. The cause of the fire also is pending.

Candy Leach said she lives in the building where the fire broke out, but she didn’t hear any alarms. She said she believed all fire alarms in her building should go off if triggered in one unit.

Multiple residents told the Review-Journal on Saturday that they don’t have sprinklers in their units. Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White confirmed in a text message Saturday that the apartment did not have sprinklers.

