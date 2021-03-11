Coroner rules on cause of death for 10-month-old Henderson boy

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined a cause of death for a baby who died last year.

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined a cause of death for a baby who died last year.

Mateo Pinto was 10 months old when he died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, on Nov. 12, according to the coroner’s office. The baby died of blunt force head injuries, but his manner of death could not be determined.

Las Vegas police declined to provide further information Wednesday, citing an open investigation into his death.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 4:08 p.m. that day to 10896 Colour Magic Street, a Henderson home near St. Rose and Maryland parkways to assist an officer, according to Metro dispatch logs.

A report from the Department of Family Services said emergency responders were called to a Henderson home for an unresponsive child and noted that the baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Family services investigators determined there was not enough information at the time to allege abuse, but by the next day, the boy had died and an investigation was opened.

Child Protective Services had no history with Mateo’s family, according to the report.

