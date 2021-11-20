Coroner unable to rule how Henderson woman died

The coroner was unable to rule on the cause and manner of death for a woman whose remains were found in Henderson last month.

Jawaher Hejji (LVMPD)

Flyers sit on the dash in Jawaher Hejji's car, which was left at this spot near the Amargosa Trail in Henderson, just off Shaded Canyon Drive. Hejji was reported missing on Dec. 23, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The coroner was unable to rule on the cause and manner of death for a woman whose remains were found in Henderson last month.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Friday that they were unable to determine what killed Jawaher Hejji, 27, of Henderson.

Hejji was last seen along Shaded Canyon Drive near a Black Mountain trail, on Dec. 23, according to her family. They reported her missing Dec. 26 and began daily searches on the trail.

Within hours of reporting her missing, her car was found near a construction site on Shaded Canyon. The keys were on the hood, and the woman’s phone and wallet were in the car.

On Oct. 13, Metro announced that skeletal remains found near the trail in September were positively identified as Hejji’s.

Hejji’s mother, who declined to give her first name citing the safety of her children, has told the Review-Journal since December that she was disappointed with the way Metro handled the case. She said she was denied access to the camera footage from nearby business and the construction site when she requested it from Metro. She said she asked Metro to involve the FBI in the case and that Lt. Dave Valenta from Metro’s special victims unit declined.

Metro could not be reached for comment after hours Friday.

“They found her in the mountain in the same area, and we were told they searched the whole mountain with the K-9 dog and everything,” Hejji’s mother said. “Ten months, now you just bring me bones. They didn’t do the right job, they didn’t care about this case, they didn’t take seriously like the other cases.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.