Coroner’s office IDs motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a Henderson crash on Sunday evening.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a Henderson crash on Sunday.

He was 27-year-old Damien Gibbs of Henderson, the office said. Gibbs died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Officers were called to the area of Lowery Street and Boulder Highway around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for a crash involving a white GMC pickup truck and a silver 2003 Aprilla motorcycle, police said.

Police said Gibbs was heading north on Boulder Highway just before Lowery Street when the pickup turned left in front of him. Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, who said he showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.