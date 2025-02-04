Corvette driver dies after January crash, Henderson police say

A person involved in a three-vehicle crash last month has died, the Henderson Police Department said in a release Tuesday.

The crash occurred just before 3:45 p.m. Jan. 24 in the area of Bermuda Road and Volunteer Boulevard. Investigators say a Buick Cascada turned left from Volunteer toward Bermuda into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Corvette, which crashed into the Cascada’s passenger side and then into a stopped Honda Civic.

The drivers of the Cascada and the Corvette were injured and transported. The driver of the Civic was uninjured.

Henderson Police Fatal Investigators were notified Tuesday that the Corvette’s driver had died. Their name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

Neither speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.

The collision is being investigated as the first accident-related fatality for 2025 in Henderson. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

