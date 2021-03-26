COVID-19 vaccine site opening at Sun City Anthem

Sun City Anthem residents won’t have to travel far to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday.

A person arrives to the vaccine entrance at the Sun City Anthem Community Center as volunteers Howard Winer, from left, his wife Charlotte, and Ray McIver, provide assistance in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson announced on Thursday the site will be open to all Nevada residents eligible to receive a vaccine at the Sun City Anthem Community Center, 2450 Hampton Road.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only and the release said the site will offer 800 shots a day.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through April 2.

Appointments for second dose vaccinations will be scheduled during the first visit.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the City of Henderson website or by calling the City of Henderson information hotline at 702-267-INFO (4636).