Cowabunga Bay splashes into 2019 spring season — PHOTOS

Sue, Kate, 13, Matthew, 16, and Dave Smith of Victoria, British Columbia, enjoy the Beach Blanket Banzai slide during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Susie Lee and General Manager Marc Glissman cut a ribbon to celebrate opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

General Manager Marc Glissman and staff welcome guests on opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Clockwise from top) Sue, Matthew, 16, Dave and Kate Smith,13, of Victoria, British Columbia, enjoy the Beach Blanket Banzai slide during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riders raft down the wall of the Big Surf slide during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riders hit the water at the end of the Beach Blanket Banzai slide during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wall of water overtakes a slider at the bottom of SurfinՠUSA during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dave Smith of Victoria, British Columbia, splashes his son Matthew, 16, as the family comes down Surfin' USA during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matthew, 16, and Sue Smith of Victoria, British Columbia, hit the water at the bottom of the Breaker 1-9 slide during opening day for the season at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The surf is up at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson.

The water park, at 900 Galleria Drive, opened for the season Saturday, although it has limited hours until summer. The 12-acre park is home to more than 20 slides and attractions, including the Cowabunga Kids Cove and SharkCade. Its decor creates a retro surf atmosphere using 1950s California beach and New Jersey boardwalk themes.

Cowabunga Bay launched its first season in 2014 after more than two years of construction.

For more information, visit cowabungabayvegas.com.