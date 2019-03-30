Cowabunga Bay splashes into 2019 spring season — PHOTOS

The surf is up at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson.
The water park, at 900 Galleria Drive, opened for the season Saturday, although it has limited hours until summer. The 12-acre park is home to more than 20 slides and attractions, including the Cowabunga Kids Cove and SharkCade. Its decor creates a retro surf atmosphere using 1950s California beach and New Jersey boardwalk themes.
Cowabunga Bay launched its first season in 2014 after more than two years of construction.
For more information, visit cowabungabayvegas.com.