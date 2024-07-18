Coyotes euthanized at Henderson trail where 2 women were attacked

Officials said game wardens euthanized three coyotes in a wash in Henderson after two women suffered coyote bites on a popular trail.

A coyote blends into the desert landscape. After two women were bitten by a coyote while walking in Henderson’s Pittman Wash, the Nevada Department of Wildlife advised increased caution in the area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Game wardens have euthanized three coyotes in the Pittman Wash in Henderson after two women suffered coyote bites on the trail this month, the Nevada Department of Wildlife announced Thursday.

The officers shot the animals but only were able to recover one’s carcass, which was tested for rabies by Henderson animal control, according to Doug Nielsen, conservation education supervisor with the Department of Wildlife.

Nielsen said the two other animals were believed to be dead within heavy vegetation.

The women were bitten on the trail between Green Valley Parkway and Valle Verde Drive during the early morning hours July 7 and July 12, the department said. The women were treated at hospitals for bite wounds on their legs, the department said.

Coyote attacks on humans are “extremely rare” and are usually due to other animals being fed, according to the department. “Surprisingly, there was nothing present in the area to indicate that feeding activity contributed to this incident, making the bites even more unusual.”

The expansive Pittman Wash is a natural waterway in the Las Vegas flood control network that’s a popular spot for recreation, but it also serves as a travel corridor for wildlife, where predator animals feast on rabbits and quail, Nielsen said.

After the attacks, the department posted temporary signs warning the public about coyote activity and is working with the city of Henderson to install more permanent signage, Nielsen said.

Wildlife officials warned against feeding wildlife and provided tips to keep humans safe during coyote encounters.

They advise keeping children and pets close, and not cornering the animals, turning away or running. Coyotes can be repelled by thrown objects and by people who make themselves appear “large and loud,” the department said.

