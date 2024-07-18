105°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Coyotes euthanized at Henderson trail where 2 women were attacked

A coyote blends into the desert landscape. After two women were bitten by a coyote while walkin ...
A coyote blends into the desert landscape. After two women were bitten by a coyote while walking in Henderson’s Pittman Wash, the Nevada Department of Wildlife advised increased caution in the area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Part of the exterior during a tour of Fire Station 91 in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. C ...
Over $15M approved to renovate 2 aging Henderson fire stations
An artist rendering of what Boulder Highway in Henderson could look like following the planned ...
$173M Boulder Highway project gets the green light in Henderson
The Watermark, a mixed use apartment complex, pictured on Monday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Henderson. ...
Developer of Henderson mixed-use project files for bankruptcy
An artist rendering of what Boulder Highway in Henderson could look like following the planned ...
$172M Boulder Highway revamp project set to kick off in Henderson
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 1:34 pm
 

Game wardens have euthanized three coyotes in the Pittman Wash in Henderson after two women suffered coyote bites on the trail this month, the Nevada Department of Wildlife announced Thursday.

The officers shot the animals but only were able to recover one’s carcass, which was tested for rabies by Henderson animal control, according to Doug Nielsen, conservation education supervisor with the Department of Wildlife.

Nielsen said the two other animals were believed to be dead within heavy vegetation.

The women were bitten on the trail between Green Valley Parkway and Valle Verde Drive during the early morning hours July 7 and July 12, the department said. The women were treated at hospitals for bite wounds on their legs, the department said.

Coyote attacks on humans are “extremely rare” and are usually due to other animals being fed, according to the department. “Surprisingly, there was nothing present in the area to indicate that feeding activity contributed to this incident, making the bites even more unusual.”

The expansive Pittman Wash is a natural waterway in the Las Vegas flood control network that’s a popular spot for recreation, but it also serves as a travel corridor for wildlife, where predator animals feast on rabbits and quail, Nielsen said.

After the attacks, the department posted temporary signs warning the public about coyote activity and is working with the city of Henderson to install more permanent signage, Nielsen said.

Wildlife officials warned against feeding wildlife and provided tips to keep humans safe during coyote encounters.

They advise keeping children and pets close, and not cornering the animals, turning away or running. Coyotes can be repelled by thrown objects and by people who make themselves appear “large and loud,” the department said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Las Vegas trip
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Las Vegas trip
2
Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
3
Elaine Wynn’s last tour of The Mirage: ‘A deeply personal place’
Elaine Wynn’s last tour of The Mirage: ‘A deeply personal place’
4
How much did Nevada collect in unused cash-out tickets this year?
How much did Nevada collect in unused cash-out tickets this year?
5
Las Vegas’ Neon Museum announces plans to expand, relocate
Las Vegas’ Neon Museum announces plans to expand, relocate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 women bitten by coyotes; NDOW warns Henderson trail-goers to be cautious
recommend 2
Abandoned Las Vegas house drawing coyotes and ‘corpse flies,’ residents say
recommend 3
Splash pads in the Las Vegas Valley: A guide
recommend 4
Scorpions, coyotes, snakes, oh my: How to report wildlife concerns in Las Vegas
recommend 5
Pets scared by July 4th fireworks kept Las Vegas animal organizations busy
recommend 6
Homeless camping bans like those in Las Vegas, Henderson get Supreme Court’s OK