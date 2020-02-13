Cracker Barrel location planned for Union Village in Henderson

The Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants may open its third Las Vegas Valley location in Henderson, near the Galleria Mall.

The exterior of Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bring on the fried okra and those tiny bottles of syrup — Cracker Barrel could be coming to Henderson.

Plans submitted to the city for review show intentions to build a location off Stufflebeam Avenue, near Galleria Drive and U.S. Highway 95.

If no alterations to zoning or design requirements are necessary, city staff can approve the project without sending it to the planning commission or city council.

The roughly 10,500 square-foot Henderson location would be the third Cracker Barrel location in the Las Vegas Valley. The company opened locations in North Las Vegas and beside the Silverton in 2016.

Henderson city staff members are scheduled to review the project next Thursday.

In an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday, Cracker Barrel would not confirm its plans to build a new store.

“We’re always considering opportunities for new locations, but we have no announcements to make at this time about opening a new store in Henderson,” the statement read. “We’ll be sure to let you know if that changes any time in the near future.”

