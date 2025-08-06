Crash involving pedestrian closes portion of Henderson road
A portion of a Henderson road is closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian.
A portion of a Henderson road is closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian.
Henderson police and fire departments responded just after 4:50 a.m. to the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Victory Road, according to a Henderson spokesperson.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Eastbound Lake Mead Parkway is shut down at Water Street for the duration of the investigation.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.