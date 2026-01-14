42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson brush fire extended to nearby home, officials say

Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday ...
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday ...
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday ...
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday ...
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Tyler Johns, who is accused of killing an 11-year-old in a road rage shooting, appears in court ...
Trial date set for man accused in Henderson road rage killing of 11-year-old
Juan Rincon Carreno appears remotely in Henderson Justice Court January 13, 2026, in Henderson. ...
Man accused of stealing construction vehicle in Henderson gets public defender
A Tesla Cybertruck travels in the Boring Company's Vegas Loop on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Mick Ak ...
Boring Co. eyeing Henderson, Summerlin, Reno after potential loop build out
Judge orders decades in prison for killer in Henderson decapitation case
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2026 - 5:25 am
 
Updated January 14, 2026 - 6:35 am

Henderson Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday morning to a brush fire that extended to a nearby home.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Henderson Fire Department advised that crews responded to a brush fire at Whitney Mesa around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The brush fire, which was approximately 2 acres, extended to one nearby home and damaged landscaping at a second home, officials said.

“Nearby houses were evacuated due to heavy smoke,” officials said. “No injuries have been reported at this time. BLM is being requested to assist.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES