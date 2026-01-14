Henderson brush fire extended to nearby home, officials say

Henderson Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday morning to a brush fire that extended to a nearby home.

Judge orders decades in prison for killer in Henderson decapitation case

Boring Co. eyeing Henderson, Summerlin, Reno after potential loop build out

Man accused of stealing construction vehicle in Henderson gets public defender

Trial date set for man accused in Henderson road rage killing of 11-year-old

Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outdoor fire early Wednesday morning. (Bryan Horwath/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday morning to a brush fire that extended to a nearby home.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Henderson Fire Department advised that crews responded to a brush fire at Whitney Mesa around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The brush fire, which was approximately 2 acres, extended to one nearby home and damaged landscaping at a second home, officials said.

Happening now: big fire at the Whitney Mesa nature area right next to the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson pic.twitter.com/z0t053pC0h — Bryan Horwath (@bryanhorwath) January 14, 2026

“Nearby houses were evacuated due to heavy smoke,” officials said. “No injuries have been reported at this time. BLM is being requested to assist.”