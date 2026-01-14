Henderson brush fire extended to nearby home, officials say
Henderson Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday morning to a brush fire that extended to a nearby home.
Henderson Fire Department crews responded early Wednesday morning to a brush fire that extended to a nearby home.
In an email, a spokesperson for the Henderson Fire Department advised that crews responded to a brush fire at Whitney Mesa around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The brush fire, which was approximately 2 acres, extended to one nearby home and damaged landscaping at a second home, officials said.
Happening now: big fire at the Whitney Mesa nature area right next to the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson pic.twitter.com/z0t053pC0h
— Bryan Horwath (@bryanhorwath) January 14, 2026
“Nearby houses were evacuated due to heavy smoke,” officials said. “No injuries have been reported at this time. BLM is being requested to assist.”