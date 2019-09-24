Crews respond to fire at Henderson supermarket

Crews respond to a report of a fire Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Vons at 2667 Windmill Parkway in Henderson. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded to a generator fire at a Henderson supermarket Monday night.

Crews were called around 6:50 p.m. to the Vons at 2667 Windmill Parkway, just off North Pecos Road, according to the Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

The building filled with smoke, but the fire did not spread beyond the generator.

Two people were checked out at the scene, but no one was transported and no injuries were reported, Richards said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.