Customer dies after car crashes into Henderson music store

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A customer at a Henderson music store who was struck by a car that drove into the building Monday afternoon has died.

Officer Rod Peña, a Henderson Police Department spokesman, confirmed late Monday night that the customer died after being taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus in critical condition.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. at the Anthem Hills Music store, at 10345 S. Eastern Ave. near Coronado Center Drive.

The driver was uninjured in the crash. Peña described the crash as an “accident” and said impairment was not suspected.

