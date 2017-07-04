ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Customer in critical condition after a car drives into Henderson music store

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 7:32 pm
 

A customer at a Henderson music store is in critical condition after a car drove into the building Monday afternoon, Henderson police said.

Officer Rod Peña, a department spokesman, said the crash occurred about 4 p.m. at the Anthem Hills Music store, at 10345 S. Eastern Ave. near Coronado Center Drive.

A customer was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus in critical condition.

The driver was uninjured in the crash. Peña described the crash as an “accident” and said impairment was not suspected.

Additional details were not available Monday.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl

 

