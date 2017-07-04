Customer in critical condition after a car drives into Henderson music store

A customer at a Henderson music store is in critical condition after a car drove into the building Monday afternoon, Henderson police said.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Rod Peña, a department spokesman, said the crash occurred about 4 p.m. at the Anthem Hills Music store, at 10345 S. Eastern Ave. near Coronado Center Drive.

A customer was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus in critical condition.

The driver was uninjured in the crash. Peña described the crash as an “accident” and said impairment was not suspected.

Additional details were not available Monday.

