Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location

The facility will feature an arcade, a sports bar and dining areas. Its first location in Nevada debuted in 2016 in Downtown Summerlin.

Dave & Buster’s has drawn up plans for a newly built location in Henderson, marking its second tavern-arcade in Southern Nevada.

The Dallas-based chain submitted plans to the city for a 30,700-square-foot outpost across from Henderson Hospital and near Galleria at Sunset mall.

The facility, at the corner of Galleria Drive and David Baker Way, would feature an arcade, a sports bar and dining areas, city records show.

Other details about the project, including when the company hopes to start construction, remained unclear Monday.

“We’d be happy to discuss at a later date but right now it’s too early in the process to comment on this,” Pete Thornfield, vice president of brand marketing at Dave & Buster’s, told the Review-Journal.

Dave & Buster’s submitted an application to the city of Henderson for a concept plan review, which a city spokeswoman previously described as a “courtesy staff review to provide applicants with feedback at a very early stage in their planning process.”

Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster’s operates more than 140 venues. Its only location in Nevada debuted in summer 2016 in Las Vegas’ Downtown Summerlin open-air mall off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Its arcades feature everything from Pac-Man and Skee-Ball to virtual reality games, and its menu includes fried pickles, a “beastmode bacon burger,” chocolate- and caramel-filled churros, and such drinks as a “margarita tower” that dispenses booze water-cooler-style and is designed to serve four or more people.

