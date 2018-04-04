DEA money will pay for Henderson cops to fight marijuana black market

The Drug Enforcement Administration grant will be used to combat illegal dispensaries, residential operations, marijuana grows and the distribution of illegal products containing THC, such as edibles or wax products.

The Henderson Police Department’s narcotics unit received financial assistance in its quest to crack down on illegal marijuana.

An $11,500 grant to pay for overtime reimbursement was unanimously approved Tuesday by the City Council. Mayor Debra March was absent.

“We still want to be able to have control over these illegal grows,” Henderson police spokesman Rod Peña said. “These grants have reduced because of the legalization of marijuana, but we want to make sure things don’t go rampant.”

“Basically, the grant is for officers to be able to investigate, make arrests and assist with the prosecution of cases,” Peña said.

The grant money must be used by Sept. 30.

In other news, the council rejected all four bids for roof replacement on the Henderson Convention Center, at 200 S. Water Street.

The roof needs to be replaced to prevent water damage, city spokesman David Cherry said.

“Repairs on various areas of the roof have been made in the past, but replacing the whole roof is the best way to guarantee that it is watertight,” Cherry said. “This building was constructed in the 1980s, and in addition to a convention center, it has also served as the city’s court facility. Over the years, additions have been made using different types of roofing materials, and this has contributed to the problems with leaking that need to be addressed.”

The lowest responsive and responsible bid received was $506,625, but it was higher than the city’s budgeted amount of $300,000.

