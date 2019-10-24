Deaths of 2 in Henderson apartment fire ruled accidental

The deaths of two people in a Henderson apartment fire in August were accidental, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Fire department warning tape blocks the upstairs entrance from an early morning fire at The Bristol at Sunset apartments in building 13 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A maintenance worker heads inside a lower apartment where an early morning fire occurred at The Bristol at Sunset apartments in building 13 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A neighbor passes by the burnt remains outside from an early morning fire at The Bristol at Sunset apartments in building 13 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fire department warning tape blocks the apartment entrance from an early morning fire at The Bristol at Sunset apartments in building 13 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A downstairs neighbor cleans up about the burnt remains next door from an early morning fire at The Bristol at Sunset apartments in building 13 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Remains stack up outside from an early morning fire at The Bristol at Sunset apartments in building 13 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The deaths of two people in a Henderson apartment fire in August were accidental, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office also said Wednesday that Linda Bolden, 69, and Jessie Bolden, 43, died from smoke inhalation.

The Boldens were killed after their building at The Bristol at Sunset apartments near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road caught fire Aug. 24. A third occupant of the home, an adult male, survived. Three dogs also died in the fire.

Neighbors at the complex said at the time that a mother and two adult sons lived in the unit. They said one son was injured while trying to save his mother and brother.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.