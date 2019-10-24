Deaths of 2 in Henderson apartment fire ruled accidental
The deaths of two people in a Henderson apartment fire in August were accidental, the Clark County coroner’s office said.
The coroner’s office also said Wednesday that Linda Bolden, 69, and Jessie Bolden, 43, died from smoke inhalation.
The Boldens were killed after their building at The Bristol at Sunset apartments near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road caught fire Aug. 24. A third occupant of the home, an adult male, survived. Three dogs also died in the fire.
Neighbors at the complex said at the time that a mother and two adult sons lived in the unit. They said one son was injured while trying to save his mother and brother.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.