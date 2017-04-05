Debra March appears set to become next Henderson mayor

Henderson mayoral candidate Debra March speaks during a debate-forum at the Henderson Convention Center, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson City Councilwoman Debra March appeared on her way to becoming mayor after taking a commanding lead in early voting and mail-in ballot results.

March had garnered 57 percent of the vote, according to the Henderson City Clerk’s Office. If she maintains more than 50 percent of the vote, she will avoid having to run in the June 13 general election.

If she wins, March, 63, will replace term-limited Mayor Andy Hafen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

