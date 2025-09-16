98°F
Distracted drivers initiative in Henderson results in hundreds of citations

A Henderson Police Department vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Re ...
A Henderson Police Department vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2025 - 5:04 pm

The Henderson Police Department wrapped up its 11th Joining Forces campaign targeting distracted drivers in the city, the department stated in a press release.

The program ran from Aug. 4 to Sept. 1. During that time, officers stopped 521 motorists and issued 251 speeding citations, 50 violations related to distracted driving, 38 intersection violations, and 39 citations for other traffic-related offenses, the press release said.

A total of $179,000 in federal funding was provided to the Police Department for the program through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, police said.

While the distracted driver initiative is complete, the department’s 12th Joining Forces initiative is underway with a focus on pedestrian safety, according to the press release. This program runs through Sept. 22.

The department said “Joining Forces aims to save lives by increasing awareness about the dangers of reckless driving.”

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

