Dog dies after reportedly found in trash bag in Henderson, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 6:59 am
 

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an incident in which a dog died after it was found abandoned in a trash bag on Tuesday evening.

“Police became aware of a social media post regarding an abandoned dog and proactively responded,” the department said in an email Wednesday morning.

According to police, the dog was reportedly found in a trash bag near the area of Via Da Vinci and Via Firenze.

Authorities said the animal was taken to a local animal hospital, where it later died.

The department advised that the investigation is still in the early stages and no further details are available.

