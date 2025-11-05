Dog dies after reportedly found in trash bag in Henderson, police say

Henderson police are investigating an incident in which a dog died after it was found abandoned in a trash bag.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an incident in which a dog died after it was found abandoned in a trash bag on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an incident in which a dog died after it was found abandoned in a trash bag on Tuesday evening.

“Police became aware of a social media post regarding an abandoned dog and proactively responded,” the department said in an email Wednesday morning.

According to police, the dog was reportedly found in a trash bag near the area of Via Da Vinci and Via Firenze.

Authorities said the animal was taken to a local animal hospital, where it later died.

The department advised that the investigation is still in the early stages and no further details are available.