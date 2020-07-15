Driver dies after medical episode in Henderson, police say

A man died Tuesday morning after suffering an apparent medical episode while driving in Henderson, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Tuesday morning after suffering an apparent medical episode while driving in Henderson, police said.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway, near St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Investigators believe a 2013 Scion was going east on St. Rose past Eastern Avenue when the driver veered off the road, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital across the street and pronounced dead.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.