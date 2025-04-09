Driver had medical episode in crash that injured 5 at Henderson Chick-fil-A

Henderson police released new information after a vehicle crashed into a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday afternoon, injuring five people.

Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson Building and Fire Safety notice is seen as workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A smashed “do not enter” sign is seen as workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to police, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at 9925 S. Eastern Ave. (just north of St. Rose Parkway).

On Wednesday, police shared that the 79-year-old driver experienced a medical episode. As a result, authorities said the individual was not cited for the crash.

According to police, five people, who were all employees at the restaurant, were injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police said that at the time of the crash, the reported injuries were minor.

“Thankfully, the damage wasn’t worse, and none of our incredible team or guests were catastrophically injured,” the Chick-fil-A location said in a post on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the restaurant posted that its dining room would be open for lunch. However, the status of its drive-thru “would be updated as construction progresses.”

No further information was immediately available.