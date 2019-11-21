Driver injured after rear-ending school bus in Henderson

A driver rear-ended a Clark County School District bus Thursday morning in Henderson near St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive.

Clark County School Distict school bus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No children were on the bus and the bus driver was uninjured in the collision, which was reported about 6:30 a.m., according to CCSD police Sgt. Bryan Zink.

The other driver was transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena campus with minor injuries, Henderson police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

