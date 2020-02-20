Drowning death of girl, 2, in Henderson ruled accidental

A 2-year-old girl who died in January after being found face down in a Henderson pool accidentally drowned, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the January drowning death of a young Henderson girl was accidental.

Nevaeh Board, 2, was pronounced dead the afternoon of Jan. 31 at Henderson Hospital after she was found in a Henderson residence’s pool, according to the coroner’s office and a county Division of Child and Family Services report.

A 911 caller reported finding the girl unresponsive and “facedown in the family pool,” according to the county report.

Nevaeh’s death was ruled accidental due to drowning, the coroner’s office said.

According to the report, the Henderson Police Department was investigating Nevaeh’s death. It was unclear Thursday if the department was still investigating after the coroner ruled it accidental.

Child Protective Services had received three previous allegations of neglect regarding Nevaeh or her family, according to the report. The allegations— from 2006, 2007 and 2018 — were all found unsubstantiated.

Further information about the girl’s death was not immediately available.

