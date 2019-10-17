Drowning death of Henderson girl, 1, ruled accidental

According to a Department of Family Services report, a young girl died on Oct. 11, two days before her second birthday, after she was found in her family’s pool.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office said a 1-year-old girl who died last week accidentally drowned, but Henderson police are still investigating the girl’s death.

Lylah Garcia died at University Medical Center on Oct. 11, just two days before her second birthday, after she was found in a pool on Oct. 4, according to the coroner’s office and a Department of Family Services report. The coroner’s office said her death was an accident due to complications of drowning.

Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said in an email Thursday that the Henderson Fire Department was called about 11:20 a.m. Oct. 4 to a home on the 300 block of Karen Way, near south Major Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Pena said officials were called after report of a 3-year-old who jumped in a pool, but family services and the coroner’s office identified her as a 1-year-old.

Family services report said the girl crawled out a doggy door and was found in the family pool. The girl’s family started life-saving measures before first responders arrived, and the girl was initially taken to Henderson Hospital, Pena said.

Family services had no prior history for the girl or her family, the report said.

Further details about the girl’s death were not available Thursday due to the open investigation, Pena said.

