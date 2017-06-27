ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

Drowning, heart condition led to death of boy found unresponsive at water park

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2017 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2017 - 6:33 pm

The 8-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Cowabunga Bay water park’s wave pool in Henderson on June 18 died from drowning and a heart condition, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Daquan Bankston died at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. He was originally taken to a hospital in Henderson.

Bankston died because of drowning and anomalous origin of the right coronary artery, the coroner’s office said. The latter is a heart condition in which an artery has an abnormality or malformation, according to Stanford Health Care. It is present from birth and often causes no symptoms, making it hard to detect until an autopsy is performed.

The coroner’s office ruled the death an accident.

Bankston’s uncle started a Gofundme campaign to help the family.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like