Drowning, heart condition led to death of boy found unresponsive at water park

The 8-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Cowabunga Bay water park’s wave pool in Henderson on June 18 died from drowning and a heart condition, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Daquan Bankston died at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. He was originally taken to a hospital in Henderson.

Bankston died because of drowning and anomalous origin of the right coronary artery, the coroner’s office said. The latter is a heart condition in which an artery has an abnormality or malformation, according to Stanford Health Care. It is present from birth and often causes no symptoms, making it hard to detect until an autopsy is performed.

The coroner’s office ruled the death an accident.

Bankston’s uncle started a Gofundme campaign to help the family.

