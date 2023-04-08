Egg hunt draws young treasure-seekers in Henderson — PHOTOS

An Easter egg hunt, carnival rides, bounce house and more were enjoyed by youngsters in Henderson on Saturday morning.

Children collide attempting to get a quick start as the egg hunt begins for ages 4-7 during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children ages 4-7 gather up the eggs during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children ages 4-7 take to the field to gather up the eggs during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children ages 4-7 take to the field to gather up the eggs during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children ages 4-7 gather up the eggs during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More eggs are scooped up to be spread about a field for the next hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children ages 8-10 run onto the field for their egg hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children and adults color hats and pages during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kids enjoy a bounce house as parents look on during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Easter Bunny enjoys the moment as parents and their children ages 1-3 participate in their egg hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Parents and their children ages 1-3 await the start of their egg hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A parent gets involved as children ages 1-3 start their egg hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Parents and children ages 4-7 gather around a field for the next egg hunt to start during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Parents and children ages 4-7 gather around a field for the next egg hunt to start during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Recreation coordinator Emeline Hernandez runs with and drops eggs strategically about a field for the next hunt during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children collide attempting to get a quick start as the egg hunt begins for ages 4-7 during the annual Spring Carnival at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sunny sky made it easy to spot Easter eggs for dozens of youngsters at the Spring Carnival at the Ranch in Henderson on Saturday.

The Hippity-Hop Egg Hunt was conducted in three flights for children from 1 to 3 years old, 4 to 7 years old and 8 to 10 years old.

Also included were carnival games, bounce houses and refreshments at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center.

