Electrical fire causes $1.2M in damages to Henderson home

Henderson fire crews responding to the blaze on the 400 block of Welpman Way struggled to get access to water to fight the fire.

An electrical fire in Henderson home caused $1.2 million in damages Thursday night, June 12, 2019. (Twitter/Henderson Fire Department)

A house fire in Henderson Thursday night caused an estimated $1.2 million in damage, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Crews responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Welpman Way, near Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Way, to reports of a fire in the attic of a large custom home, fire department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Because the fire occurred in an undeveloped part of Henderson, crews struggled getting access to water to fight the fire and the Clark County Fire Department had to assist in shuttling in water, Richards said.

Three adults were displaced and there were no injuries. Crews determined the blaze was an electrical fire, she said.