Electrical fire damages Henderson home and displaces two

Henderson firefighters put out a two-story house fire Tuesday night that displaced two people and caused $250,000 in damages, the City of Henderson said in a release.

Henderson Fire Department crews were called about 9:40 p.m. to a house at 2346 Dolphin Court, near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway. The fire was extinguished at about 10 p.m.

The fire began as an electrical fire in the master bedroom closet, the city said.

A firefighter was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, the city said. He has since been released.

Firefighters rescued two pets: a dog and a tortoise, the city said.

No residents of the home were injured.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.