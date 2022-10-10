Ethel M Chocolates bringing back holiday display

The Holiday Cactus Lights will return during the first week of November with a $1 entry fee per person required.

Maddox Macabenta, 7, and his sister Mila, 5, walk during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Emergency room doctor Rod Ballelos, from left, his fiance Geralyn Joy Marcelino and friend Andre Macabenta during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Holiday Cactus Lights are returning to Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson for the holiday season.

The lights and holiday decor will be viewable every night from 5 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1 with a $1 entry free per person. All fee proceeds will go toward Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

Ethel M is also asking guests to donate non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys.

Guests during this time will also be able to take photos with Santa or visit Ethel M’s food truck, according to Ethel M’s website.