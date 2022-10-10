87°F
Ethel M Chocolates bringing back holiday display

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 2:59 pm
 
Maddox Macabenta, 7, and his sister Mila, 5, walk during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Hol ...
Maddox Macabenta, 7, and his sister Mila, 5, walk during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Emergency room doctor Rod Ballelos, from left, his fiance Geralyn Joy Marcelino and friend Andr ...
Emergency room doctor Rod Ballelos, from left, his fiance Geralyn Joy Marcelino and friend Andre Macabenta during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rach ...
Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Holiday Cactus Lights are returning to Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson for the holiday season.

The lights and holiday decor will be viewable every night from 5 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1 with a $1 entry free per person. All fee proceeds will go toward Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

Ethel M is also asking guests to donate non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys.

Guests during this time will also be able to take photos with Santa or visit Ethel M’s food truck, according to Ethel M’s website.

