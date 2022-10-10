Ethel M Chocolates brings back holiday display
The Holiday Cactus Lights have returned with a $1 entry fee per person required.
The Holiday Cactus Lights have returned to Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson for the holiday season.
The lights and holiday decor will be viewable every night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1 with a $1 entry free per person. All fee proceeds will go toward Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.
Ethel M is also asking guests to donate non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys.
Guests during this time will also be able to take photos with Santa or visit Ethel M’s food truck, according to Ethel M’s website.