Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lights up for holidays

Dylan Rahilly takes a selfie with his wife, Heaven Magno, at the Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Nevada Ballet Theatre greet guests as they walk through the Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Performers from the Celesta show engage with the crowd at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fana Hughes, right, sings alongside Cole from "Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel" show at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Coronado High School choir and the Schofield Middle School choir sing at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cole from "Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel" show performs at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Performers from the Celesta show dance on stage at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses the audience at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ethel M Chocolates Factory welcomed thousands of guests to the 26th Annual Cactus Garden Lighting on Tuesday in Henderson.

Over a million lights were illuminated in the spirit of the holiday season.

The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 5 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Dr. in Henderson.

Santa Claus will visit 4-9 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, until Dec. 23.

The garden will be open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It will be closed Christmas Day.