Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lights up for holidays
Ethel M Chocolates Factory welcomed thousands of guests to the 26th Annual Cactus Garden Lighting on Tuesday.
Ethel M Chocolates Factory welcomed thousands of guests to the 26th Annual Cactus Garden Lighting on Tuesday in Henderson.
Over a million lights were illuminated in the spirit of the holiday season.
The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 5 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Dr. in Henderson.
Santa Claus will visit 4-9 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, until Dec. 23.
The garden will be open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It will be closed Christmas Day.