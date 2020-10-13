87°F
Henderson

Ethel M’s cactus garden will light up for the holidays

Pandemic can't stop this holiday tradition (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 1:00 pm
 

An annual Las Vegas Valley holiday tradition will go on this winter — with reservations.

The Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates will begin with the official lighting ceremony on Nov. 6 and nightly viewing hours running through Jan. 3, providing all visitors make a reservation.

The company made the announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Space is limited this season, the announcement said, and reservations are being use to ensure everyone’s safety. Reservations can be made at EthelM.com/holiday-lighting-ceremony.

Shopping at the Factory Store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, will not require a reservation.

Visitors can preorder cups of hot chocolate to enjoy during their visit.

Face masks must be worn everywhere on the property.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

