Event to tackle Raiders’ impact in Henderson

The changes and effects of bringing the NFL’s Raiders to Southern Nevada will the topic of discussion in Henderson next month.
The Henderson Development Association will host “The Story of the Raiders HQ Relocation — A Win For Henderson,” moderated by Raiders President Marc Badain and Henderson Mayor Debra March from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 2 at Henderson Commerce Center Commercial Way.
The discussion will cover the evolving skyline and major investments in Henderson when the Raiders build their headquarters and practice facility there.
The event is free to attend for HDA members. For Henderson Chamber of Commerce members, guests of HDA members and Harsch tenants, cost is $25. A $10 fee will be charged for walk-ins. The reservation/cancellation deadline is April 27.
For details, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.
