Event to tackle Raiders’ impact in Henderson

The Henderson Development Association will host “The Story of the Raiders HQ Relocation — A Win For Henderson,” moderated by Raiders President Marc Badain and Henderson Mayor Debra March from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 2 at Henderson Commerce Center Commercial Way.

Fireworks light the hall as Henderson Mayor Debra March mentions the sale of a vacant 55-acre lot to the Oakland Raiders for a new headquarters and practice site west of the Henderson Executive Airport as she delivers the 2018 State of the City address at a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The changes and effects of bringing the NFL’s Raiders to Southern Nevada will the topic of discussion in Henderson next month.

The Henderson Development Association will host “The Story of the Raiders HQ Relocation — A Win For Henderson,” moderated by Raiders President Marc Badain and Henderson Mayor Debra March from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 2 at Henderson Commerce Center Commercial Way.

The discussion will cover the evolving skyline and major investments in Henderson when the Raiders build their headquarters and practice facility there.

The event is free to attend for HDA members. For Henderson Chamber of Commerce members, guests of HDA members and Harsch tenants, cost is $25. A $10 fee will be charged for walk-ins. The reservation/cancellation deadline is April 27.

For details, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.