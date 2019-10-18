Ex-Henderson police chief reportedly seeks top role in Columbus

Henderson fired LaTesha Watson from her role as police chief in April. Her name resurfaced Thursday in a Columbus Dispatch report saying she was job hunting in Ohio.

Former Henderson Police Department Chief LaTesha Watson is interviewed at South Point in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ex-Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson is looking for a job in Ohio, according to a Thursday report from The Columbus Dispatch.

Watson is among nearly 40 candidates vying to take over as chief of the Columbus Division of Police, according to the newspaper.

Reached by phone Thursday, Watson would not answer questions about her application.

“You have to speak with my attorney,” she said.

Watson served as chief of the Henderson Police Department from November 2017 until April of this year, when city officials fired her. The city justified her firing in part by saying she created distrust and division between management and the unions. She was also uncooperative with an independent investigator, according to the city.

Days before she was placed on paid leave, an independent investigator recommended officials consider firing her.

She was given an opportunity to sign an agreement that would have allowed her to resign with a payout for paid time off. Under the contract, she would have been barred from making claims against the city. It also contained a non-disparagement clause that would have allowed Henderson to fine her for violations.

She did not sign the agreement.

Before serving as chief in Henderson, she served on the Arlington Police Department in Texas.

She recruited Thedrick Andres from Arlington to be her deputy chief. He became the permanent chief of Henderson in the wake of her departure.

